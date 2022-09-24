Renacimiento Manila holds Quiapo heritage walk

MULTIMEDIA
Walking through Quiapo's history
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 24 2022 02:50 PM
People join a heritage walk tour in Quiapo District, Manila on Saturday. Cultural organization Renacimiento Manila led the tour of the city’s oldest surviving houses from the prewar and Spanish period, specifically in Calle Hidalgo, an area that used to be a prestigious address for Manila’s prominent families.
