Renacimiento Manila holds Quiapo heritage walk

MULTIMEDIA

Walking through Quiapo's history

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People join a heritage walk tour in Quiapo District, Manila on Saturday. Cultural organization Renacimiento Manila led the tour of the city’s oldest surviving houses from the prewar and Spanish period, specifically in Calle Hidalgo, an area that used to be a prestigious address for Manila’s prominent families.