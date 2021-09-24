Devotees back in church

MULTIMEDIA

Devotees return to church after COVID-19 lockdowns

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

People wearing face masks and face shields pray at an outdoor altar at the San Felipe Neri Parish Church in Mandaluyong on Friday. Face shields are no longer mandatory except in certain settings after Malacañang approved on Wednesday the recommendation of government advisers as Metro Manila remains under a new COVID-19 alert level system.