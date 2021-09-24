Home  >  Life

Devotees return to church after COVID-19 lockdowns

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Posted at Sep 24 2021 09:16 PM

Devotees back in church

People wearing face masks and face shields pray at an outdoor altar at the San Felipe Neri Parish Church in Mandaluyong on Friday. Face shields are no longer mandatory except in certain settings after Malacañang approved on Wednesday the recommendation of government advisers as Metro Manila remains under a new COVID-19 alert level system. 

