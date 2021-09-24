Devotees back in church

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Devotees return to church after COVID-19 lockdowns Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news Posted at Sep 24 2021 09:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People wearing face masks and face shields pray at an outdoor altar at the San Felipe Neri Parish Church in Mandaluyong on Friday. Face shields are no longer mandatory except in certain settings after Malacañang approved on Wednesday the recommendation of government advisers as Metro Manila remains under a new COVID-19 alert level system. Gov’t to release new guidelines on face shield policy: DILG Palace releases amended guidelines in Alert Level 4 restrictions in Metro Manila Philippines reports 18,659 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths amid 'technical issues' Read More: coronavirus COVID19 alert level system COVID alert level system San Felipe Parish /news/09/24/21/mga-kawani-ng-ospital-sa-capiz-2-buwan-nang-walang-sahod/news/09/24/21/comelec-pinag-iisipan-na-ang-registration-extension/video/life/09/24/21/bibingka-puto-bumbong-ng-pamilya-sa-guagua-dinadayo/sports/09/24/21/football-ph-malditas-secure-spot-in-afc-womens-asian-cup/news/09/24/21/magtiwala-kayo-robredo-may-malamang-mensahe