Early undas visit

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A man climbs apartment-style niches as he visits a loved one at the Sto. Rosario Memorial Park in Antipolo on Thursday, more than a month before All Souls' Day. As a precaution against COVID-19, all cemeteries and columbariums nationwide will be closed from October 29 to November 4 for undas, the time when millions of Filipinos pay respects to departed kin.