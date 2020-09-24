Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Early undas visit Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 24 2020 07:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A man climbs apartment-style niches as he visits a loved one at the Sto. Rosario Memorial Park in Antipolo on Thursday, more than a month before All Souls' Day. As a precaution against COVID-19, all cemeteries and columbariums nationwide will be closed from October 29 to November 4 for undas, the time when millions of Filipinos pay respects to departed kin. Metro mayors drafting guidelines for early cemetery-goers ahead of Undas closure PH logs 2,180 add'l COVID-19 cases; total reaches 296,755 Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 undas covid undas 2020 Sto. Rosario Memorial Park /news/09/24/20/tesda-eyes-some-200000-scholars-by-end-2020-to-spend-unused-funds/news/09/24/20/imee-marcos-wants-more-funds-for-sandiganbayan-lumolobo-yung-caseload-nila/life/09/24/20/new-farm-cafe-in-antique-shines-amid-pandemic/video/news/09/24/20/pagharurot-pagsagi-ng-bus-sa-edsa-concrete-barriers-nagdulot-ng-2-aksidente/business/09/24/20/pag-ibig-may-loan-restructuring-para-sa-mga-miyembrong-sapul-ng-pandemya