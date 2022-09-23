Enjoying SINAG 2022

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Taking in SINAG 2022's sights and sounds George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 23 2022 11:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Park-goers watch the SINAG 2022 lights and sounds show at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in Pasay City on Friday. The lights and sounds spectacle will be shown from September 22 to 25 every 30 minutes from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Read More: SINAG 2022 Cultural Center of the Philippines CCP /video/news/09/23/22/duterte-admin-walang-inilaang-pondo-para-dagdag-na-benepisyo-ng-mga-centenarian/news/09/23/22/bill-seeking-to-waive-college-exam-fees-for-poor-students-hurdles-2nd-reading/sports/09/23/22/mpl-season-10-early-playoff-seat-malaking-ginhawa-para-sa-omega/video/business/09/23/22/psei-posts-biggest-weekly-decline-since-may/news/09/23/22/storm-karding-may-become-typhoon-before-landfall-pagasa