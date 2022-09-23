Enjoying SINAG 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Taking in SINAG 2022's sights and sounds

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Park-goers watch the SINAG 2022 lights and sounds show at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in Pasay City on Friday. The lights and sounds spectacle will be shown from September 22 to 25 every 30 minutes from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.