The Castello CUBE displayed in Zurich

MULTIMEDIA

The Castello CUBE on one day display in Zurich

Michael Buholzer, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Security guards surround The Castello CUBE, an artwork made by German artist Niclas Castello, in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday. According to the artist, the artwork, made of 24-carat, 999.9 fine gold, was cast in the Ruetschi bell foundry in Aarau, Switzerland, and weighs 186 kg. The artwork is valued at 10 million euro and will remain displayed and heavily guarded in the center of Zurich for one day.