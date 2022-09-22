MULTIMEDIA

SINAG 2022 lights up CCP facade for 52nd anniversary

ABS-CBN News

The facade of the Cultural Center of the Philippines is illuminated with colorful lights on Thursday as part of the SINAG 2022 lights and sounds show commemorating its 52nd anniversary. The show will run for 10 minutes from September 23 to 25 at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.