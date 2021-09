Cycling on Car-Free Day

MULTIMEDIA

Pedal power on Car-Free Day

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People ride bicycles, which have gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, by a bridge in Marikina City on Car-Free Day, Tuesday. Car-Free Day, celebrated in various locales globally every September 22, encourages motorists to give up their cars for a day by walking or biking, or using mass transportation for longer distances to lessen traffic congestion, promote a greener environment, and reduce gasoline demand.