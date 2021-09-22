MULTIMEDIA
Commemorating World Rhino Day in Indonesia
Chaideer Mahyuddin, AFP
Posted at Sep 22 2021 09:15 PM
A youth wearing a rhino costume gestures during the World Rhino Day 2021 in Banda Aceh, Indonesia on Tuesday. World Rhino Day is marked every September 22 and aims to create awareness for the 5 species of rhinos, 3 of which are critically endangered, and bring attention to conservation efforts being done to prevent poaching and hunting.
- /video/spotlight/09/22/21/analysts-weigh-in-on-mayor-iskos-2022-presidential-bid
- /video/news/09/22/21/mayor-isko-vows-to-be-a-healing-president
- /entertainment/09/22/21/heaven-peralejo-gino-roque-to-star-in-pasabuy-series
- /sports/09/22/21/mma-adiwang-wary-of-hexigetus-explosiveness
- /business/09/22/21/jpmorgan-faces-oil-bribery-probe-in-brazil