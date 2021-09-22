MULTIMEDIA

Commemorating World Rhino Day in Indonesia

Chaideer Mahyuddin, AFP

A youth wearing a rhino costume gestures during the World Rhino Day 2021 in Banda Aceh, Indonesia on Tuesday. World Rhino Day is marked every September 22 and aims to create awareness for the 5 species of rhinos, 3 of which are critically endangered, and bring attention to conservation efforts being done to prevent poaching and hunting.