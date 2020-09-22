MULTIMEDIA

Trotting around Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A man rides a horse-drawn carriage along the Manuel A. Roxas bridge near Delpan in Binondo, Manila on Tuesday. Mass transportation in the capital region remains limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has claimed more than 5,000 lives in the country, according to the Department of Health on Tuesday.