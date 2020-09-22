Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Trotting around Manila George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 22 2020 07:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A man rides a horse-drawn carriage along the Manuel A. Roxas bridge near Delpan in Binondo, Manila on Tuesday. Mass transportation in the capital region remains limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has claimed more than 5,000 lives in the country, according to the Department of Health on Tuesday. Coronavirus deaths in Philippines top 5,000; additional 1,635 infections recorded Read More: transportation horse Manila horse drawn carriage multimedia multimedia photos /news/09/22/20/ahensiya-umamin-sa-senadong-wala-pang-long-term-project-para-sa-mindanao/overseas/09/22/20/chinese-death-row-inmate-digs-tunnel-to-escape-indonesian-jail/news/09/22/20/military-seizes-alleged-hideout-of-abu-sayyafs-mundi-sawadjaan-in-sulu/business/09/22/20/p15000-livelihood-grant-para-sa-mga-vendor-itinutulak-ng-dswd/news/09/22/20/denr-inspects-cebu-towns-marine-life-for-effects-of-dolomite-extraction