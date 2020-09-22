MULTIMEDIA
Cycling groups celebrate World Car-Free Day
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 22 2020 01:32 PM
Bikers traverse the EDSA-Quezon Avenue intersection in Quezon City on World Car-Free Day, Tuesday, amid the general community quarantine in Metro Manila. Different cycling and transport groups are celebrating through a nationwide effort, #SabaySaBike, to promote cycling in various cities and metropolitan areas, as more people use bikes amid the lack of public transport during the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
- /news/09/22/20/roque-dares-robredo-to-come-up-with-covid-19-pandemic-solution
- /news/09/22/20/dfa-raises-alert-level-2-in-mali-urges-pinoys-to-prepare-for-evacuation
- /life/09/22/20/cca-manila-partners-with-online-culinary-school-as-pandemic-continues
- /sports/09/22/20/pba-plans-to-bring-virtual-fans-into-clark-bubble
- /overseas/09/22/20/in-speech-to-un-xi-jinping-calls-for-mutual-respect-and-cooperation-between-nations