

Cycling groups celebrate World Car-Free Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Bikers traverse the EDSA-Quezon Avenue intersection in Quezon City on World Car-Free Day, Tuesday, amid the general community quarantine in Metro Manila. Different cycling and transport groups are celebrating through a nationwide effort, #SabaySaBike, to promote cycling in various cities and metropolitan areas, as more people use bikes amid the lack of public transport during the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

