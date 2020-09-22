Home  >  Life

Cycling groups celebrate World Car-Free Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2020 01:32 PM

Bikers traverse the EDSA-Quezon Avenue intersection in Quezon City on World Car-Free Day, Tuesday, amid the general community quarantine in Metro Manila. Different cycling and transport groups are celebrating through a nationwide effort, #SabaySaBike, to promote cycling in various cities and metropolitan areas, as more people use bikes amid the lack of public transport during the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. 
 

