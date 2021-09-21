MULTIMEDIA
Celebrating the Moon Festival in Hong Kong
Tyrone Siu, Reuters
Sep 21 2021
People pose in front of a giant moon-shaped balloon ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival, in Hong Kong, China on Monday. The Mid-Autumn Festival or Moon Festival, held on the 15th day of the 8th month of the Lunar calendar with a full moon at night, is traditionally celebrated in China, Japan, Korea and other southeast Asian countries to give thanks for a bountiful harvest.
