MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating the Moon Festival in Hong Kong

Tyrone Siu, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People pose in front of a giant moon-shaped balloon ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival, in Hong Kong, China on Monday. The Mid-Autumn Festival or Moon Festival, held on the 15th day of the 8th month of the Lunar calendar with a full moon at night, is traditionally celebrated in China, Japan, Korea and other southeast Asian countries to give thanks for a bountiful harvest.

