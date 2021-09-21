Buying mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival

MULTIMEDIA
Buying mooncakes to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 21 2021 02:44 PM
A man takes a photo of a big mooncake on display at Eng Bee Tin in Manila during the celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival or Mooncake Festival on Tuesday. The festival, which is the second most celebrated festival in Chinese culture, is held on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar, coinciding with the full moon known as 'harvest moon.'
- /sports/09/21/21/football-azkals-drawn-in-group-a-of-suzuki-cup
- /news/09/21/21/senate-arrests-pharmally-exec-over-evasive-answers
- /news/09/21/21/granular-lockdowns-pinag-aaralan-ng-batangas-govt
- /video/spotlight/09/21/21/throwback-philippines-surplus-culture
- /business/09/21/21/pal-bats-for-more-international-arrivals