Buying mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival

MULTIMEDIA

Buying mooncakes to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A man takes a photo of a big mooncake on display at Eng Bee Tin in Manila during the celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival or Mooncake Festival on Tuesday. The festival, which is the second most celebrated festival in Chinese culture, is held on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar, coinciding with the full moon known as 'harvest moon.'