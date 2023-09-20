Monet in Madrid

MULTIMEDIA

Madrid holds first major exhibit devoted to Monet

Rodrigo Jimenez. EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A visitor is silhouetted against a videowall during the presentation of the exhibition 'Monet. Masterpieces from the Musee Marmottan Monet' at CentreCentro cultural center in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday. This first major exhibition in Madrid devoted to the French painter Claude Monet features more than 50 masterpieces from the Musee Marmottan Monet in Paris and will run from 21 September 2023 to 25 February 2024.