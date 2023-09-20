Monet in Madrid

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Madrid holds first major exhibit devoted to Monet Rodrigo Jimenez. EPA-EFE Posted at Sep 20 2023 11:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A visitor is silhouetted against a videowall during the presentation of the exhibition 'Monet. Masterpieces from the Musee Marmottan Monet' at CentreCentro cultural center in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday. This first major exhibition in Madrid devoted to the French painter Claude Monet features more than 50 masterpieces from the Musee Marmottan Monet in Paris and will run from 21 September 2023 to 25 February 2024. Read More: Monet. Masterpieces from the Musee Marmottan Mone Monet Madrid Spain Monet exhibit Monet Madrid exhibit /sports/09/20/23/dj-joins-sibol-dota-2-roster-for-asian-games/entertainment/09/20/23/maricel-soriano-reacts-to-taray-queen-moniker/entertainment/09/20/23/jed-madela-natuwa-sa-kapangalang-section-sa-paaralan-sa-cotabato/news/09/20/23/teodoro-wants-increased-presence-in-west-ph-sea-amid-reef-damage/sports/09/20/23/biles-set-for-her-sixth-world-gymnastics-championships