MULTIMEDIA

Tricycle drivers cultivate urban garden amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A tricycle driver tends a vegetable garden, located on a center island near their terminal, in UP Teachers’ Village, Quezon City on Sunday. The urban garden, which was built from donated plants and leftover seeds the group received since May, now produces vegetables to augment the drivers’ dwindling income and food supply amid the COVID-19 pandemic.