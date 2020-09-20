MULTIMEDIA
Tricycle drivers cultivate urban garden amid COVID-19 pandemic
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 20 2020 05:43 PM
A tricycle driver tends a vegetable garden, located on a center island near their terminal, in UP Teachers’ Village, Quezon City on Sunday. The urban garden, which was built from donated plants and leftover seeds the group received since May, now produces vegetables to augment the drivers’ dwindling income and food supply amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
