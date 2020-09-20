Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Santa Claus is still coming to town

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 20 2020 02:28 PM

Santa Claus is still coming to town

Customers shop for Christmas decorations in Quezon City, amid the general community quarantine to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Metro Manila, on Sunday. Some shoppers opted to shop earlier than usual to avoid the holiday rush with 96 days left before Christmas Day.

Read More:  COVID-19   general community quarantine   Christmas decoration   Christmas shopping   multimedia   multimedia photo  