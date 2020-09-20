Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Santa Claus is still coming to town Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 20 2020 02:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Customers shop for Christmas decorations in Quezon City, amid the general community quarantine to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Metro Manila, on Sunday. Some shoppers opted to shop earlier than usual to avoid the holiday rush with 96 days left before Christmas Day. Para iwas-siksikan: Mga mamimili nag-Christmas shopping na sa Divisoria Read More: COVID-19 general community quarantine Christmas decoration Christmas shopping multimedia multimedia photo /news/09/20/20/pulis-patay-nang-rumesponde-sa-panghoholdap-sa-maynila/entertainment/09/20/20/angelica-panganiban-paano-nag-react-sa-pagiging-ama-ni-carlo-aquino/sports/09/20/20/ncaa-topex-robinson-to-stay-in-lyceum-as-consultant/sports/09/20/20/football-under-the-radar-kaya-iloilo-looks-forward-to-competing-vs-strong-pfl-field/news/09/20/20/lalaki-timbog-sa-reklamong-sextortion-sa-maynila