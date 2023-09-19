MULTIMEDIA

Naples marks feast day of St. Januarius

Cesare, Abbate, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A ceremony takes place for the 'liquefaction of the blood of Saint Januarius' in the cathedral of Naples in Naples, Italy on Tuesday. The event traditionally takes place on September 19, (the saint's feast day), December 16, and the first Saturday in May. On each of these occasions, devout followers assemble in the southern Italian city to observe the purported liquefaction of a sample of Saint Gennaro's blood, which is preserved within a sealed glass ampoule.