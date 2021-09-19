Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Artist dedicates ‘Violin of Noah’ to COVID-19 victims

Manuel Silvestri, Reuters

Posted at Sep 19 2021 08:37 PM

‘Violin of Noah’

A string quartet plays onboard a violin-shaped boat, titled "Violin of Noah" in Venice, Italy, Saturday. ‘Violin of Noah’ was built by artist Livio De Marchi in collaboration with Consorzio Venezia Sviluppo and is dedicated to people who have died from COVID-19.

