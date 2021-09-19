MULTIMEDIA
Artist dedicates ‘Violin of Noah’ to COVID-19 victims
Manuel Silvestri, Reuters
Posted at Sep 19 2021 08:37 PM
A string quartet plays onboard a violin-shaped boat, titled "Violin of Noah" in Venice, Italy, Saturday. ‘Violin of Noah’ was built by artist Livio De Marchi in collaboration with Consorzio Venezia Sviluppo and is dedicated to people who have died from COVID-19.
