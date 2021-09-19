MULTIMEDIA

Artist dedicates ‘Violin of Noah’ to COVID-19 victims

Manuel Silvestri, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A string quartet plays onboard a violin-shaped boat, titled "Violin of Noah" in Venice, Italy, Saturday. ‘Violin of Noah’ was built by artist Livio De Marchi in collaboration with Consorzio Venezia Sviluppo and is dedicated to people who have died from COVID-19.