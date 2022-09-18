Venerating the relic of the True Cross

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Catholic devotees venerate relic of the True Cross Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 18 2022 07:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic devotees line up to venerate the relic of the True Cross of our Lord at the Manila Cathedral in Manila on Sunday. The relic of the True Cross, a piece of the cross where Jesus Christ was crucified, is enshrined on the Jubilee 2000 Cross designed by Father Godwin Tatlonghari and executed by Paete sculptor Luis Ac-ac. Read More: relic of the True Cross of our Lord Manila Cathedral Jubilee 2000 Cross /news/09/18/22/police-foil-alleged-theft-of-taxi-in-manila/news/09/18/22/bangkay-ng-lalaki-natagpuan-sa-septic-tank-sa-cagayan/video/life/09/18/22/hamon-at-pagsubok-ng-mga-magtatahong-at-magtatalaba/video/life/09/18/22/nakaaaliw-na-diskarte-sa-pagbebenta-ni-boy-palitaw/video/sports/09/18/22/kilalanin-pinay-transwoman-wrestler