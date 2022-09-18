Venerating the relic of the True Cross

MULTIMEDIA

Catholic devotees venerate relic of the True Cross

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Catholic devotees line up to venerate the relic of the True Cross of our Lord at the Manila Cathedral in Manila on Sunday. The relic of the True Cross, a piece of the cross where Jesus Christ was crucified, is enshrined on the Jubilee 2000 Cross designed by Father Godwin Tatlonghari and executed by Paete sculptor Luis Ac-ac.