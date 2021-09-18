PHLPost launches stamps honoring Hidilyn, PH Olympians

MULTIMEDIA

PHLPost launches stamps, official first-day covers honoring 2020 Filipino Olympians

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Filipino Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz poses for pictures beside newly launched postage stamps honoring her in front of the Philippine Post Office in Manila on Saturday. The Philippine Postal Corp. launched on Saturday new stamps and official first-day covers featuring the country’s 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games medalists Diaz, Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Eumir Marcial.