Chinese astronauts return to Earth after country's longest-ever crewed mission

China Daily via Reuters

Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng (C), Liu Boming (R) and Tang Hongbo wave in front of their return capsule after their return to Earth following the Shenzhou-12 mission to assemble China's space station, in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China on Friday. The capsule carrying the trio deployed its parachute and landed in the Gobi desert at 1:34 pm local time (0534 GMT) as the astronauts returned to Earth after completing the country's longest-ever crewed mission, the latest landmark in Beijing's drive to become a major space power.