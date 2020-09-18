MULTIMEDIA
Moon installations brighten up Seoul
Ahn Young-joon, AP
Posted at Sep 18 2020 10:03 PM
Women stand next to glowing full moon installations at a park in Seoul, Friday. The artificial full moons have been installed by local officials to increase morale during the COVID-19 outbreak and to celebrate the upcoming Chuseok holiday, the Korean version of Thanksgiving Day.
- /overseas/09/18/20/us-to-ban-tiktok-downloads-wechat-use
- /news/09/18/20/senate-dfa-meet-in-closed-door-session-over-foreign-policies
- /sports/09/18/20/after-alas-closure-pinoy-aspiring-boxers-need-new-avenue-to-start-career-says-analyst
- /sports/09/18/20/what-beef-obiena-swedish-pole-vault-rival-laugh-off-rumor-about-their-rivalry
- /sports/09/18/20/basketball-fiba-asia-cup-qualifiers-will-hold-next-windows-in-bubble