Moon installations brighten up Seoul

Ahn Young-joon, AP

Posted at Sep 18 2020 10:03 PM

Women stand next to glowing full moon installations at a park in Seoul, Friday. The artificial full moons have been installed by local officials to increase morale during the COVID-19 outbreak and to celebrate the upcoming Chuseok holiday, the Korean version of Thanksgiving Day.

