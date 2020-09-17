Home  >  Life

Van Gogh Alive exhibit opens in Australia

Rick Rycroft, AP

Posted at Sep 17 2020 10:41 PM | Updated as of Sep 17 2020 10:52 PM

Copies of paintings are displayed on the floor and walls during a media preview of the Van Gogh Alive exhibition in Sydney on Thursday. As many as 40 high-definition projectors display over 3,000 images in a COVID-19 aware environment for viewing the multi-sensory exhibition. 

