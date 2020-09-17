Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Van Gogh Alive exhibit opens in Australia Rick Rycroft, AP Posted at Sep 17 2020 10:41 PM | Updated as of Sep 17 2020 10:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Copies of paintings are displayed on the floor and walls during a media preview of the Van Gogh Alive exhibition in Sydney on Thursday. As many as 40 high-definition projectors display over 3,000 images in a COVID-19 aware environment for viewing the multi-sensory exhibition. Read More: Van Gogh Alive Van Gogh art art exhibit Van Gogh Alive Australia multimedia multimedia photos /sports/09/17/20/nba-with-jokic-nuggets-up-next-lakers-ready-to-go-big-in-west-finals/video/news/09/17/20/sotto-duterte-wants-philhealth-abolished-or-privatized/news/09/17/20/planong-ai-program-ng-amlc-di-muna-itutuloy-dulot-sa-budget-cuts/overseas/09/17/20/new-sex-assault-allegation-made-against-trump/overseas/09/17/20/coronavirus-epicenter-wuhan-reopens-for-international-flights