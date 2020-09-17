MULTIMEDIA

Looking for the day's catch

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents of Baseco compound in Manila try their luck catching fish brought in by the high tide on Thursday. Hundreds of dead fish were found floating at the Baseco portion of Manila Bay earlier in the day, which DENR Undersecretary Benny Antiporda in a press briefing said had nothing to do with the recent dumping of crushed dolomite along the shore of Manila Bay’s baywalk area.