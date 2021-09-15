Broadway reopens after more than a year due to COVID-19

MULTIMEDIA

Broadway reopens at full capacity to fully vaccinated guests

Eduardo Munoz, Reuters

Actors greet the audience at the Richard Rogers theater during curtain call of the first return performance of Hamilton as Broadway shows begin to re-open to live audiences after being closed for more than a year due to the outbreak of COVID-19, in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S. on Tuesday. Hamilton, Wicked, Chicago and Lion King opened at full capacity, with audience members required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.