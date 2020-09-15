Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Nurturing relationships under the new normal Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 15 2020 08:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A couple share tender moments at the park near the Kartilya ng Katipunan beside the Manila City Hall on Tuesday. Despite the quarantine restrictions, people are easing to the new normal, mindful of the prospect that the pandemic will continue to linger for a while. Read More: coronavirus covid19 park leisure couple new normal pandemic quarantine lockdown multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/09/15/20/isang-metrong-physical-distancing-sa-business-establishments-mananatili/sports/09/15/20/basketball-jimmy-alapag-flies-out-to-us-with-family-eyeing-fresh-start-report-says/news/09/15/20/some-senators-slam-non-inclusion-of-duque-among-philhealth-officials-recommended-to-face-raps/news/09/15/20/isyu-ng-korapsyon-nais-matuldukan-sa-pag-usad-ng-kaso-sa-philhealth/video/life/09/15/20/tulong-bumuhos-sa-mag-asawang-magkatuwang-sa-pangangalakal