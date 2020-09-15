Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Nurturing relationships under the new normal

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 15 2020 08:38 PM

Nurturing relationships under the new normal

A couple share tender moments at the park near the Kartilya ng Katipunan beside the Manila City Hall on Tuesday. Despite the quarantine restrictions, people are easing to the new normal, mindful of the prospect that the pandemic will continue to linger for a while.

