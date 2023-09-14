Hindu devotees remember fathers in Nepal

MULTIMEDIA

Devotees gather in Gokarneswor Shrine to remember fathers

Narendra Shrestha, EPA-EFE

Nepalese devotees gather at the Bagmati River to commemorate their deceased fathers at the sacred shrine of Lord Shiva, Gokarneswor Shrine, near Kathmandu, Nepal on Thursday. People who have lost their fathers in Nepal traditionally visit Gokarneswor Shrine where they conduct puja and offer 'Pinda' – food for the departed soul and pray for his eternal peace.