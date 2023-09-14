MULTIMEDIA
British Parliament holds Westminster Dog of the Year
Andy Rain, EPA-EFE
Posted at Sep 14 2023 10:12 PM
Peter Gibson MP for Darlington with his dog Clemy a Jack Russell, during the Westminster Dog of the Year outside Parliament in London, Britain, on Thursday. The annual dog event is a chance for British Members of Parliament to showcase their pets in Westminster.
