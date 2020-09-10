Home > Life MULTIMEDIA A knack for helping Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 10 2020 03:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Ricardo Cabulosan directs traffic at an intersection on Peñafrancia and Quirino Ave. in Manila City on Thursday. Cabulosan, who has a knack for helping motorists, initially volunteered in helping fix traffic problems in the area until local city officials noticed his diligence and offered him a job as a regular Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) personnel. Read More: Peñafrancia Quirino Ave Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau Ricardo Cabulosan multimedia multiedia photo /news/09/10/20/bucor-signs-release-order-for-convicted-killer-pemberton/overseas/09/10/20/pompeo-urges-southeast-asia-to-shun-south-china-sea-firms/business/09/10/20/gcash-expects-p1-trillion-in-transactions-by-year-end-as-pandemic-alters-financial-behavior/news/09/10/20/forensic-investigation-confirms-jolo-bombers-are-2-asian-females-police/news/09/10/20/localized-lockdowns-is-way-forward-in-virus-fight-and-economic-recovery-says-roque