Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 10 2020 03:35 PM

Ricardo Cabulosan directs traffic at an intersection on Peñafrancia and Quirino Ave. in Manila City on Thursday. Cabulosan, who has a knack for helping motorists, initially volunteered in helping fix traffic problems in the area until local city officials noticed his diligence and offered him a job as a regular Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) personnel.
 

