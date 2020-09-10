MULTIMEDIA

A knack for helping

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Ricardo Cabulosan directs traffic at an intersection on Peñafrancia and Quirino Ave. in Manila City on Thursday. Cabulosan, who has a knack for helping motorists, initially volunteered in helping fix traffic problems in the area until local city officials noticed his diligence and offered him a job as a regular Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) personnel.

