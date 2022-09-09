MULTIMEDIA
Binondo welcomes Mid-Autumn Festival
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 09 2022 11:02 PM
People watch dragon and lion dancers perform during festivities for the lighting ceremony of the Chinese Friendship Arch in Binondo, Manila on the eve of the Mid-Autumn Festival on Friday. The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Mooncake Festival, is a traditional harvest festival and is one of the most important events in Chinese culture after the Lunar New Year.
