Binondo welcomes Mid-Autumn Festival

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People watch dragon and lion dancers perform during festivities for the lighting ceremony of the Chinese Friendship Arch in Binondo, Manila on the eve of the Mid-Autumn Festival on Friday. The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Mooncake Festival, is a traditional harvest festival and is one of the most important events in Chinese culture after the Lunar New Year.