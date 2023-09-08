Home  >  Life

Malolos parish celebrates Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Posted at Sep 08 2023 10:32 PM

Hundreds of Catholic devotees join a Marian procession to celebrate the birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the Confradia Dela Niña María de Santa Isabel Parish on September 8, 2023. The ‘Maringal na prusisyon sa Karangalan ng Pinagpalang Birheng Maria” (Majestic procession in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary) showcased more than 40 different images of the Virgin Mary during its feast day.

