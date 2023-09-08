Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Malolos parish celebrates Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 08 2023 10:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Hundreds of Catholic devotees join a Marian procession to celebrate the birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the Confradia Dela Niña María de Santa Isabel Parish on September 8, 2023. The ‘Maringal na prusisyon sa Karangalan ng Pinagpalang Birheng Maria” (Majestic procession in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary) showcased more than 40 different images of the Virgin Mary during its feast day. Read More: Marian procession Confradia Dela Niña María de Santa Isabel Parish Malolos Bulacan /entertainment/09/08/23/italian-celebrities-excited-na-para-sa-asap-natin-to-milan/news/09/08/23/senior-citizen-dies-after-being-hit-by-binangonan-officials-vehicle/news/09/08/23/senators-lash-out-at-chinas-latest-harassment-of-ph-vessels/news/09/08/23/protests-held-at-up-pgh-over-proposed-education-reforms/video/sports/09/08/23/onic-ph-rsg-ph-face-press-after-mpl-s12-opening-match