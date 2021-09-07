Borongan celebrates Padul-ong Festival

Home  >  Life

Borongan honors Nuestra Señora dela Natividad during Padul-ong Festival

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 07 2021 12:00 PM

Rev. Father Christian Ofilan venerates the image of the Nuestra Señora dela Natividad during Mass to signal the start of the Padul-ong Festival on Tuesday morning. The image of Borongan patroness, the Nuestra Señora dela Natividad, was brought to the Borongan Cathedral via land procession instead of the traditional fluvial procession which was cancelled due to the bad weather. 
 

