Promoting peace at Ka-PEACE-tahan fair

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 06 2023 05:29 PM | Updated as of Sep 06 2023 07:24 PM

Ka-PEACE-tahan Fair opens

Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez spearheads the opening of 2023 Ka-PEACE-tahan fair at the Trinoma mall in Quezon City on Wednesday, in line with the observance of the National Peace Consciousness Month. The fair, which will run from September 6 to 8 in line with activities for this year’s peace month, showcases products from different regions to foster peace through trade and commerce.

