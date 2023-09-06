Ka-PEACE-tahan Fair opens

MULTIMEDIA

Promoting peace at Ka-PEACE-tahan fair

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez spearheads the opening of 2023 Ka-PEACE-tahan fair at the Trinoma mall in Quezon City on Wednesday, in line with the observance of the National Peace Consciousness Month. The fair, which will run from September 6 to 8 in line with activities for this year’s peace month, showcases products from different regions to foster peace through trade and commerce.