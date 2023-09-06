Ka-PEACE-tahan Fair opens

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Promoting peace at Ka-PEACE-tahan fair Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 06 2023 05:29 PM | Updated as of Sep 06 2023 07:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez spearheads the opening of 2023 Ka-PEACE-tahan fair at the Trinoma mall in Quezon City on Wednesday, in line with the observance of the National Peace Consciousness Month. The fair, which will run from September 6 to 8 in line with activities for this year’s peace month, showcases products from different regions to foster peace through trade and commerce. Read More: Ka-PEACE-tahan fair Presidential Adviser on Peace Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez National Peace Consciousness Month /video/entertainment/09/06/23/meet-the-new-cast-members-of-fpjs-batang-quiapo/sports/09/06/23/fiba-organizers-tout-innovations-in-world-cup-hosting/life/09/06/23/kathryn-bernardo-dolly-de-leon-pose-for-fashion-mag/sports/09/06/23/playing-for-germany-best-feeling-ever-says-schrder/sports/09/06/23/poc-pushing-hard-for-changes-in-natl-team-rosters-to-asiad