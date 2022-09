Trying out kiteboarding at Manila Bay

MULTIMEDIA

Kiteboarding at Manila Dolomite beach

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Kiteboarding enthusiasts try out the wind and waves at the Dolomite Beach in Manila Bay for the first time on Sunday. Super typhoon Hinnamnor (local name Henry) exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) according to PAGASA advisory on Sunday, with strong winds still being felt in some parts of Luzon.