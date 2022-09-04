Home  >  Life

Crossing Prinza Dam

Sep 04 2022

Faster connection from Las Pinas to Bacoor

A family crosses the Molino Dam, also known as Prinza Dam, from Barangay Talon Dos, Las Piñas to Barangay San Nicolas, Bacoor, Cavite on Sunday. The gravity dam, originally built in the 18th century for irrigation, provides an alternative route for commuters travelling from Las Pinas to Bacoor and vice versa. 

