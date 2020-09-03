MULTIMEDIA

Restoring history

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A worker uses a power tool on one of the statues at the People Power Monument, as it undergoes restoration work on Thursday. Work on the monument commemorating the events of the 1986 People Power Revolution that toppled former dictator Ferdinand Marcos comes as the House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a bill seeking to declare Sept. 11 as Marcos Day in Ilocos Norte.