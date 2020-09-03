Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Restoring history Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 03 2020 10:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A worker uses a power tool on one of the statues at the People Power Monument, as it undergoes restoration work on Thursday. Work on the monument commemorating the events of the 1986 People Power Revolution that toppled former dictator Ferdinand Marcos comes as the House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a bill seeking to declare Sept. 11 as Marcos Day in Ilocos Norte. Lower House approves Marcos Day bill Read More: People Power Monument People Power Revolution Marcos Day bill multimedia multimedia photos /business/09/10/20/ntc-recalls-frequencies-channels-assigned-to-abs-cbn/sports/09/10/20/tennis-aussie-open-aspiring-for-up-to-half-full-stadiums/life/09/10/20/dating-factory-worker-kumikita-ngayon-sa-paggawa-ng-leaf-art-sa-gitna-ng-covid-19-pandemic/sports/09/10/20/pba-any-kind-of-bubble-will-do-for-beau-belga/business/09/10/20/finance-department-expects-p271t-tax-collection-in-2021-as-economy-reopens-further