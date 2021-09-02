Home  >  Life

Former out-of-school youth graduate from Manila Police District's alternative learning system

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 02 2021 04:43 PM

Manila Police District's ALS students graduate

Students of the Manila Police District’s (MPD) free alternative learning system (ALS) attend their graduation ceremony inside the MPD headquarters in the capital on Thursday. Organizers of the annual learning program said the 5 students, who were previously out-of-school youths, were offered free senior high school education by a Catholic school in Manila should they wish to further their studies. 

