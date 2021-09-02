Manila Police District's ALS students graduate

MULTIMEDIA

Former out-of-school youth graduate from Manila Police District's alternative learning system

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Students of the Manila Police District’s (MPD) free alternative learning system (ALS) attend their graduation ceremony inside the MPD headquarters in the capital on Thursday. Organizers of the annual learning program said the 5 students, who were previously out-of-school youths, were offered free senior high school education by a Catholic school in Manila should they wish to further their studies.