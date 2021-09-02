Manila Police District's ALS students graduate

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Former out-of-school youth graduate from Manila Police District's alternative learning system George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 02 2021 04:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Students of the Manila Police District’s (MPD) free alternative learning system (ALS) attend their graduation ceremony inside the MPD headquarters in the capital on Thursday. Organizers of the annual learning program said the 5 students, who were previously out-of-school youths, were offered free senior high school education by a Catholic school in Manila should they wish to further their studies. Read More: Manila Police District Philippine National Police PNP MPD alternative learning system ALS out of school youth graduation /overseas/09/02/21/qatar-working-with-taliban-to-reopen-kabul-airport/news/09/02/21/galvez-open-to-covid-booster-shots-for-health-workers/entertainment/09/02/21/lj-reyes-recounts-talk-with-son-after-split-with-paolo-contis/news/09/02/21/foreigners-warned-vs-fake-entry-permits-sold-on-social-media/news/09/02/21/paghahanap-ng-gamot-sa-covid-19-na-tocilizumab-pahirapan