Colorful tribute to frontliners

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Bro. Marthy Silubrico gets to work on a painting for the Baclaran Church in Parañaque City on Wednesday. The art work and other paintings will be placed near the church altar to show the Redemptorist church’s participation in honoring frontliners as well as support for the vulnerable who are affected by the pandemic.