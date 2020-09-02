Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Colorful tribute to frontliners Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 02 2020 03:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Bro. Marthy Silubrico gets to work on a painting for the Baclaran Church in Parañaque City on Wednesday. The art work and other paintings will be placed near the church altar to show the Redemptorist church’s participation in honoring frontliners as well as support for the vulnerable who are affected by the pandemic. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 art work art painting Baclaran Church tribute to frontliners multimedia multimedia photos