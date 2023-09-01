MULTIMEDIA

Marian exhibit in Araneta City

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Marian devotees and mallgoers visit and view the ongoing Marian exhibit, “Salamat Maria,” at the Ali Mall in Araneta City, Quezon City on Friday. The exhibit of more than 70 images from different parishes celebrates the birth of the Virgin Mary, mother of Christ, observed by the Catholic faithful annually on September 8.