MULTIMEDIA
Marian exhibit in Araneta City
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 01 2023 01:16 PM
Marian devotees and mallgoers visit and view the ongoing Marian exhibit, “Salamat Maria,” at the Ali Mall in Araneta City, Quezon City on Friday. The exhibit of more than 70 images from different parishes celebrates the birth of the Virgin Mary, mother of Christ, observed by the Catholic faithful annually on September 8.
