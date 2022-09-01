MULTIMEDIA
Kids get early Christmas visit from Santa
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 01 2022 03:47 PM
Children get an early Christmas treat during a Santa and friends meet and parade at the Araneta City on Thursday in Quezon City. September ushers in the 'ber' months, informally marking the start of the Christmas season in the country, considered to be one of the longest in the world.
