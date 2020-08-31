Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Whenever I see lanterns on display Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 01 2020 12:04 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A worker prepares a Christmas lantern for display on Monday at a shop along Granada Street in Quezon City where the shops pop up at start of the 'ber' months. Despite the pandemic, social media has been abuzz with talks of the start of the 'ber' months, which traditionally indicate the coming of the Christmas season in the Philippines. Read More: Chirstmas ber months season lantern covid19 pandemic multimedia multimedia photos