MULTIMEDIA

Whenever I see lanterns on display

Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A worker prepares a Christmas lantern for display on Monday at a shop along Granada Street in Quezon City where the shops pop up at start of the 'ber' months. Despite the pandemic, social media has been abuzz with talks of the start of the 'ber' months, which traditionally indicate the coming of the Christmas season in the Philippines.