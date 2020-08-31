Home  >  Life

Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2020 12:04 AM

Whenever I see lanterns on display

A worker prepares a Christmas lantern for display on Monday at a shop along Granada Street in Quezon City where the shops pop up at start of the 'ber' months. Despite the pandemic, social media has been abuzz with talks of the start of the 'ber' months, which traditionally indicate the coming of the Christmas season in the Philippines. 

