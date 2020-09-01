Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Keeping Santa safe

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2020 09:50 PM | Updated as of Sep 01 2020 10:25 PM

Keeping Santa safe

A store clerk puts a face shield on a Santa Claus statue inside the Christmas Factory store in Sampaloc, Manila on Tuesday.

Metro Manila and nearby provinces started the “ber” months, usually the start of the festive season in the country due to the Christmas holidays, under a general community quarantine as the government tries to lift the economy while arresting the rise of COVID-19 cases.

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   Santa Clause   Christmas   Christmas season   ber months   Christmas Factory   multimedia   multimedia photos  