Keeping Santa safe

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A store clerk puts a face shield on a Santa Claus statue inside the Christmas Factory store in Sampaloc, Manila on Tuesday.

Metro Manila and nearby provinces started the “ber” months, usually the start of the festive season in the country due to the Christmas holidays, under a general community quarantine as the government tries to lift the economy while arresting the rise of COVID-19 cases.