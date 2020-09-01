Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Keeping Santa safe George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 01 2020 09:50 PM | Updated as of Sep 01 2020 10:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A store clerk puts a face shield on a Santa Claus statue inside the Christmas Factory store in Sampaloc, Manila on Tuesday. Metro Manila and nearby provinces started the “ber” months, usually the start of the festive season in the country due to the Christmas holidays, under a general community quarantine as the government tries to lift the economy while arresting the rise of COVID-19 cases. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Santa Clause Christmas Christmas season ber months Christmas Factory multimedia multimedia photos