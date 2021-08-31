Panda twins celebrate 2nd birthday

MULTIMEDIA

John Macdougall, AFP

Panda cub Pit chews a cardboard sign inscribed with "Happy Birthday Paule and Pit" to celebrate the panda twins' 2nd birthday at the Zoologischer Garten zoo in Berlin on Tuesday. On loan from China, the cub's parents Meng Meng and male panda Jiao Qing arrived in Berlin in June 2017. While their cubs, Paule and Pit, are born in Berlin, they remain Chinese and must be returned to China after they have been weaned.

