Christmas shopping kicks off in PH Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 30 2023 01:28 PM Bright lights and colorful Christmas decorations are now on display at different stalls inside the Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City on Wednesday. Stall owners and vendors are betting on higher sales as Filipinos begin to shop for the yuletide season.