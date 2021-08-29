MULTIMEDIA

Black-headed weaver prepares its nest

Zohra Bensemra, Reuters

A Village Weaver (Black-headed Weaver) pulls a strip of leaf from a banana tree to build a nest in Thies, Senegal on Saturday. The Black-headed weaver (Ploceus melanocephalus) falls under the Ploceidae family which are known for creating intricately woven nests out of different vegetation.