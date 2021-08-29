Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Black-headed weaver prepares its nest Zohra Bensemra, Reuters Posted at Aug 29 2021 02:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A Village Weaver (Black-headed Weaver) pulls a strip of leaf from a banana tree to build a nest in Thies, Senegal on Saturday. The Black-headed weaver (Ploceus melanocephalus) falls under the Ploceidae family which are known for creating intricately woven nests out of different vegetation. Read More: Black headed weaver Thies Senegal environment birds /entertainment/08/30/21/candyman-hooks-22m-opening-tops-box-office/news/08/30/21/ilang-bahagi-ng-bian-laguna-binaha/news/08/30/21/kabayanihan-ng-frontliners-pinarangalan-sa-ika-125-pinaglabanan-day/video/life/08/30/21/throwback-boy-balanse/entertainment/08/30/21/ktx-review-love-and-pain-in-between-refrains-is-not-an-easy-watch