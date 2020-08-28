MULTIMEDIA

Looking at 'Gaia'

Kirsty Wigglesworth, AP

An employee looks up towards Luke Jerram's illuminated 3D installation titled "Gaia," displayed with surround sound from award-winning composer Dan Jones, part of the 2020 Greenwich and Docklands International Festival, at the Royal Naval College in London on Friday. Taking inspiration from the mythological mother of all life on Earth, and scientific discoveries in the age of space travel, the "Gaia" work offers a vision of our world floating in space, using detailed NASA imagery of the earth's surface.