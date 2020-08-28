Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Catholic faithful attend Last Friday mass George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 28 2020 08:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest The image of the Quiapo Church is reflected on the face shield of a woman attending the Last Friday mass outside the church on Friday. In his homily, Father Douglas Badong hoped authorities would let churches accept more people after businesses were allowed to do the same under the general community quarantine. COVID-19 cases in PH reach 209,544; active cases at 71k Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Quiapo Church Last Friday mass face shield face mask multimedia multimedia photos