Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Catholic faithful attend Last Friday mass

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 28 2020 08:14 PM

Catholic faithful attend Last Friday mass

The image of the Quiapo Church is reflected on the face shield of a woman attending the Last Friday mass outside the church on Friday. In his homily, Father Douglas Badong hoped authorities would let churches accept more people after businesses were allowed to do the same under the general community quarantine. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   Quiapo Church   Last Friday mass   face shield   face mask   multimedia   multimedia photos  