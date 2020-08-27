Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Enjoying the low tide Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 27 2020 11:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Children play during low tide at a beach in Naic, Cavite on Thursday as the province remains under the general community quarantine. The Department of Health reported on Thursday 3,249 additional COVID-19 cases in the country, 147 of which are from Cavite. PH logs 3,249 add’l COVID-19 cases; total at 205,581 Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 beach Naic Cavite children play multimedia multimedia photos