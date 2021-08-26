Home  >  Life

Fishing near Taal amid alert level 2

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 26 2021 08:14 PM

Taal Volcano remains under alert level 2

A man on a small boat uses a net to catch fish as Taal volcano continues to emit plumes of smoke in Balete, Batangas on Thursday. Taal volcano remains under alert level 2, posing a threat of another hazardous eruption. 

