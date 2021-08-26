Mother Teresa remembered on 111th birth anniversary

MULTIMEDIA
Missionaries of Charity nuns mark Mother Teresa's birthday
Dibyangshu Sarkar, AFP
Posted at Aug 26 2021 05:09 PM
Nuns from Missionaries of Charity attend a special prayer to mark the 111th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa near a banner with her picture at the Mother House in Kolkata on Thursday. Teresa, a recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Award and the Nobel Peace Prize for her work in helping the needy, was canonized by Pope Francis on September 6, 2019, nine years after her death.
