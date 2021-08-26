Mother Teresa remembered on 111th birth anniversary

MULTIMEDIA

Missionaries of Charity nuns mark Mother Teresa's birthday

Dibyangshu Sarkar, AFP

Nuns from Missionaries of Charity attend a special prayer to mark the 111th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa near a banner with her picture at the Mother House in Kolkata on Thursday. Teresa, a recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Award and the Nobel Peace Prize for her work in helping the needy, was canonized by Pope Francis on September 6, 2019, nine years after her death.