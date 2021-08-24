Home  >  Life

Chow Chow on patrol

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2021 01:27 PM

Chow Chow patrols with Manila Police

Members of the Manila Police District Community Station 4 in Calabash, Sampaloc, Manila guard a check point with a four-month-old Chow Chow named Favio on Tuesday. Favio is owned by Manila Police District Command cop Mary Ann Hernandez also assigned in the same community precinct.
 

