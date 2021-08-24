Chow Chow patrols with Manila Police

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Chow Chow on patrol ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 24 2021 01:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Manila Police District Community Station 4 in Calabash, Sampaloc, Manila guard a check point with a four-month-old Chow Chow named Favio on Tuesday. Favio is owned by Manila Police District Command cop Mary Ann Hernandez also assigned in the same community precinct. Read More: Manila Police District Community Station Calabash Sampaloc Manila chaochao police checkpoint /news/08/24/21/ph-logs-over-12000-new-covid-19-cases-deaths-cross-32000-mark/entertainment/08/24/21/kim-seon-ho-recalls-getting-stomach-ache-in-series-shoot/overseas/08/24/21/iran-official-apologizes-for-evin-prison-abuse/sports/08/24/21/guion-to-miss-paralympics-after-positive-covid-19-test/video/news/08/24/21/health-workers-threaten-protest-if-benefits-not-paid